Who's Playing

Columbia @ Rutgers

What to Know

The Columbia Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jersey Mike's Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-22 season, the Lions are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. RU went 18-14 last year and made it as far as the NCAA tournament play-in game but was eliminated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 89-87.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.