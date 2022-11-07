Who's Playing
Columbia @ Rutgers
What to Know
The Columbia Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jersey Mike's Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-22 season, the Lions are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. RU went 18-14 last year and made it as far as the NCAA tournament play-in game but was eliminated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 89-87.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Rutgers 68 vs. Columbia 65