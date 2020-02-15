How to watch Rutgers vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Rutgers

Current Records: Illinois 16-8; Rutgers 17-8

What to Know

The #22 Illinois Fighting Illini are 6-1 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Fighting Illini and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Illinois has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Illinois was just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Michigan State Spartans. Guard Ayo Dosunmu (17 points) and guard Andres Feliz (15 points) were the top scorers for Illinois.

Meanwhile, RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-66 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The top scorer for RU was guard Jacob Young (17 points).

The Fighting Illini are now 16-8 while RU sits at 17-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Illinois comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 2.8. But RU is even better: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.97

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Illinois have won six out of their last seven games against Rutgers.