How to watch Rutgers vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois @ Rutgers
Current Records: Illinois 16-8; Rutgers 17-8
What to Know
The #22 Illinois Fighting Illini are 6-1 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Fighting Illini and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Illinois has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Illinois was just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Michigan State Spartans. Guard Ayo Dosunmu (17 points) and guard Andres Feliz (15 points) were the top scorers for Illinois.
Meanwhile, RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-66 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The top scorer for RU was guard Jacob Young (17 points).
The Fighting Illini are now 16-8 while RU sits at 17-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Illinois comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 2.8. But RU is even better: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.97
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Illinois have won six out of their last seven games against Rutgers.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Illinois 54 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 09, 2019 - Illinois 99 vs. Rutgers 94
- Feb 25, 2018 - Illinois 75 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 30, 2018 - Illinois 91 vs. Rutgers 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Rutgers 62 vs. Illinois 59
- Feb 16, 2016 - Illinois 82 vs. Rutgers 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Illinois 110 vs. Rutgers 101
