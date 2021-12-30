Who's Playing

Maine @ Rutgers

Current Records: Maine 3-7; Rutgers 5-5

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will round out the year against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Black Bears were close but no cigar last week as they fell 49-47 to the Merrimack Warriors.

Meanwhile, RU lost to the Seton Hall Pirates on the road by a decisive 77-63 margin. Guard Geo Baker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The losses put Maine at 3-7 and the Scarlet Knights at 5-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Maine is stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58 on average. RU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.