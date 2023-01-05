Who's Playing

Maryland @ Rutgers

Current Records: Maryland 10-4; Rutgers 10-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.

A victory for the Terrapins just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Michigan Wolverines 81-46.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights escaped with a win on Monday against the Purdue Boilermakers by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. RU can attribute much of their success to guard Paul Mulcahy, who had 16 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Maryland and RU now sit at an identical 10-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins enter the contest with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But the Scarlet Knights come into the matchup boasting the 14th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.