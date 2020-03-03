How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland @ Rutgers
Current Records: Maryland 23-6; Rutgers 18-11
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 0-6 against the #9 Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights and the Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with RU going off at just a 1-point favorite.
RU was just a bucket shy of a win last week and fell 65-64 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jacob Young, who had 13 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the game between Maryland and the Michigan State Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Maryland falling 78-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. That makes it the first time this season Maryland has let down their home crowd. Guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.
The losses put RU at 18-11 and Maryland at 23-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Maryland is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 17th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.98
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.
- Feb 04, 2020 - Maryland 56 vs. Rutgers 51
- Jan 05, 2019 - Maryland 77 vs. Rutgers 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Maryland 61 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 28, 2017 - Maryland 79 vs. Rutgers 59
- Jan 24, 2017 - Maryland 67 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 06, 2016 - Maryland 88 vs. Rutgers 63
