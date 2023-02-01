Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Rutgers
Current Records: Minnesota 7-13; Rutgers 14-7
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between RU and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Scarlet Knights falling 93-82 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. RU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Aundre Hyatt (16), center Clifford Omoruyi (15), forward Mawot Mag (12), guard Paul Mulcahy (11), and guard Cam Spencer (10).
Meanwhile, Minnesota was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-61 to the Northwestern Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by forward Jamison Battle, who had 20 points.
RU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Minnesota has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
The Scarlet Knights are now 14-7 while the Golden Gophers sit at 7-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: RU ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.7 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is stumbling into the game with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a big 14-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Scarlet Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rutgers have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Minnesota 68 vs. Rutgers 65
- Mar 06, 2021 - Rutgers 77 vs. Minnesota 70
- Feb 04, 2021 - Rutgers 76 vs. Minnesota 72
- Jan 19, 2020 - Rutgers 64 vs. Minnesota 56
- Feb 24, 2019 - Rutgers 68 vs. Minnesota 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 88 vs. Rutgers 70
- Feb 28, 2018 - Rutgers 65 vs. Minnesota 54
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 89 vs. Rutgers 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Minnesota 72 vs. Rutgers 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Rutgers 75 vs. Minnesota 52
- Feb 23, 2016 - Minnesota 83 vs. Rutgers 61