Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Rutgers

Current Records: Minnesota 7-13; Rutgers 14-7

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between RU and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Scarlet Knights falling 93-82 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. RU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Aundre Hyatt (16), center Clifford Omoruyi (15), forward Mawot Mag (12), guard Paul Mulcahy (11), and guard Cam Spencer (10).

Meanwhile, Minnesota was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-61 to the Northwestern Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by forward Jamison Battle, who had 20 points.

RU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Minnesota has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Scarlet Knights are now 14-7 while the Golden Gophers sit at 7-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: RU ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.7 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is stumbling into the game with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 14-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Scarlet Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.