How to watch Rutgers vs. New Jersey Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Rutgers vs. New Jersey Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. New Jersey Tech (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 4-1; New Jersey Tech 2-4
What to Know
The New Jersey Tech Highlanders are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. New Jersey Tech will be seeking to avenge the 73-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 7 of 2017.
The contest between the Highlanders and the Brown Bears on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Highlanders falling 79-63, it was darn close.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, RU took down the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 69-57. Four players on RU scored in the double digits: G Caleb McConnell (16), F Akwasi Yeboah (13), G Geo Baker (11), and G Ron Harper Jr. (11).
New Jersey Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 2-4, while RU are 1-3-1.
Rutgers' win lifted them to 4-1 while New Jersey Tech's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if the Scarlet Knights can repeat their recent success or if the Highlanders bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Highlanders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 07, 2017 - Rutgers 73 vs. New Jersey Tech 64
