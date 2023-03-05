Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Rutgers

Current Records: Northwestern 20-10; Rutgers 18-12

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Scarlet Knights and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread favored RU on Thursday, but luck did not. They lost 75-74 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on a last-minute half-court bomb from Minnesota's forward Jamison Battle with 0:01 left to play. Center Clifford Omoruyi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Omoruyi has had at least ten rebounds. Omoruyi's points were the most he has had all season.

Speaking of close games: Northwestern also fell on a last-second shot, losing 68-65 to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday at the hands of guard Camren Wynter and his half-court bomb as the clock expired. Guard Chase Audige had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 42 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers and Northwestern both have six wins in their last 12 games.