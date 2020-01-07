How to watch Rutgers vs. Penn State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Penn State 12-2; Rutgers 11-3

What to Know

The #20 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

Penn State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Iowa Hawkeyes 89-86. G Izaiah Brockington and G Curtis Jones Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Nittany Lions as the former had 23 points and the latter had 16 points.

Meanwhile, RU greeted the new year with a 79-62 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. RU got double-digit scores from four players: G Caleb McConnell (20), C Myles Johnson (18), G Jacob Young (16), and G Ron Harper Jr. (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Johnson has had at least 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Penn State are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Penn State up to 12-2 and RU to 11-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nittany Lions enter the contest with 81 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.60% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.81

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Scarlet Knights as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Penn State have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.