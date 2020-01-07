How to watch Rutgers vs. Penn State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rutgers vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Rutgers
Current Records: Penn State 12-2; Rutgers 11-3
What to Know
The #20 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
Penn State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Iowa Hawkeyes 89-86. G Izaiah Brockington and G Curtis Jones Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Nittany Lions as the former had 23 points and the latter had 16 points.
Meanwhile, RU greeted the new year with a 79-62 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. RU got double-digit scores from four players: G Caleb McConnell (20), C Myles Johnson (18), G Jacob Young (16), and G Ron Harper Jr. (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Johnson has had at least 13 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Penn State are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Penn State up to 12-2 and RU to 11-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nittany Lions enter the contest with 81 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.60% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.81
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Scarlet Knights as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 43
- Feb 04, 2017 - Rutgers 70 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 20, 2016 - Penn State 70 vs. Rutgers 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic