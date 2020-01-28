How to watch Rutgers vs. Purdue: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Rutgers
Current Records: Purdue 11-9; Rutgers 15-5
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers are 6-0 against the #25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. Purdue and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Purdue didn't have too much trouble with the Wisconsin Badgers at home last week as they won 70-51. The Boilermakers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Thompson (14), guard Sasha Stefanovic (12), center Matt Haarms (11), and forward Evan Boudreaux (10).
Meanwhile, RU narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 75-72. It was another big night for forward Akwasi Yeboah, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards.
Purdue isn't expected to pull this one out (RU is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Boilermakers hit the road.
Their wins bumped the Boilermakers to 11-9 and the Scarlet Knights to 15-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.97
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Purdue 89 vs. Rutgers 54
- Mar 02, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Rutgers 76
- Jan 03, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 14, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 18, 2016 - Purdue 107 vs. Rutgers 57
