Miss. State Bulldogs @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Miss. State 15-4, S. Carolina 10-9

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Miss. State Bulldogs and the S. Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

Miss. State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 84 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against Tennessee on Tuesday. They fell 68-56 to the Volunteers. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 17.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight defeat. They lost 70-69 to Florida on a last-minute layup From Will Richard. The loss hurts even more since the Gamecocks were up 52-38 with 12:49 left in the second.

Despite their loss, S. Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Collin Murray-Boyles, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those eight assists gave Murray-Boyles a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Zachary Davis, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Miss. State has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-4 record this season. As for S. Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

Everything came up roses for Miss. State against S. Carolina in their previous matchup on January 4th, as the team secured an 85-50 win. In that match, Miss. State amassed a halftime lead of 43-18, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Miss. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.