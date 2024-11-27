Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Va. Tech 3-3, S. Carolina 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The S. Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Va. Tech Hokies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Hokies have the home-court advantage, but the Gamecocks are expected to win by -4.5 points.

Last Monday, S. Carolina came up short against Xavier and fell 75-66. The game marked the Gamecocks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

S. Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from Collin Murray-Boyles, who had 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

S. Carolina struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Michigan.

Despite their defeat, Va. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Toibu Lawal, who earned 14 points, was perhaps the best of all.

S. Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

S. Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, sneaking past 79-77. Does S. Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Va. Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

S. Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.