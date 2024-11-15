Halftime Report

N. Colorado is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-33 lead against S. Dak. State.

N. Colorado has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: N. Colorado 2-1, S. Dak. State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears will face off against the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Summit Arena (SD). The Bears are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

N. Colorado took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They put a hurting on Colorado Christian to the tune of 113-56. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-25.

N. Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Colorado Christian only posted ten.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State won against McNeese last Monday with 80 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Friday. S. Dak. State escaped with a win against LBSU by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Jackrabbits.

N. Colorado now has a winning record of 2-1. As for S. Dak. State, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 92 points per game. However, it's not like S. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

S. Dak. State is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

