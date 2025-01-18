Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: Oral Roberts 5-12, S. Dak. State 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for S. Dak. State. They and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Bank & Trust Arena. The timing is sure in the Jackrabbits' favor as the squad sits on 12 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by 15 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

S. Dak. State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Thursday with ease, bagging a 109-73 victory over North Dakota. The Jackrabbits have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 20 points or more this season.

S. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Dakota only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 92-82 to South Dakota.

S. Dak. State's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Oral Roberts, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: S. Dak. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6. Given S. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Dak. State strolled past Oral Roberts in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 79-63. Will S. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Oral Roberts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

S. Dak. State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 15.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

S. Dak. State and Oral Roberts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.