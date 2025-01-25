Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: South Dakota 12-9, S. Dak. State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Dak. State is 8-2 against South Dakota since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Thursday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, S. Dak. State made off with a 65-64 victory over Kansas City.

Meanwhile, even though North Dakota scored an imposing 93 points on Thursday, South Dakota still came out on top. South Dakota took their match against North Dakota 102-93.

Even though they won, South Dakota struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

S. Dak. State's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-8. As for South Dakota, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. S. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota (currently ranked fifth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

S. Dak. State skirted past South Dakota 70-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will S. Dak. State repeat their success, or does South Dakota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.