Bradley Braves @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Bradley 7-1, S. Illinois 3-5

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bradley is preparing for their first Missouri Valley matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the S. Illinois Salukis will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

S. Illinois is hoping to do what Judson couldn't on Friday: put an end to Bradley's winning streak, which now stands at six games. Bradley took their game with ease, bagging a 107-41 win over Judson. The Braves' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Bradley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They claimed a resounding 81-54 victory over Florida Tech. That looming 81-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Salukis yet this season.

Bradley's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-1. As for S. Illinois, their victory bumped their record up to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bradley has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Bradley took their win against S. Illinois when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 86-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.