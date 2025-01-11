Who's Playing
Missouri State Bears @ S. Illinois Salukis
Current Records: Missouri State 7-9, S. Illinois 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $6.12
What to Know
After two games on the road, S. Illinois is heading back home. They and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
S. Illinois' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Belmont on Wednesday. S. Illinois took a 90-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Belmont.
The losing side was boosted by Ali Dibba, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Kennard Davis was another key player, posting 13 points plus five assists and four steals.
Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 80-63 to UIC.
Zaxton King put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Bradley on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.
Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.
S. Illinois has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.
S. Illinois and Missouri State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January of 2024, but S. Illinois came up empty-handed after a 76-75 defeat. Can S. Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
S. Illinois is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Missouri State 76 vs. S. Illinois 75
- Mar 03, 2023 - S. Illinois 54 vs. Missouri State 51
- Feb 05, 2023 - S. Illinois 73 vs. Missouri State 53
- Jan 21, 2023 - S. Illinois 61 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Missouri State 69 vs. S. Illinois 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Missouri State 81 vs. S. Illinois 76
- Feb 17, 2021 - Missouri State 68 vs. S. Illinois 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Missouri State 65 vs. S. Illinois 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Missouri State 84 vs. S. Illinois 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - S. Illinois 68 vs. Missouri State 66