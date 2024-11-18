Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: N. Dak. State 2-2, S. Illinois 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

What to Know

The S. Illinois Salukis will face off against the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Banterra Center. The Salukis might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

S. Illinois is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Okla. State. S. Illinois fell 85-78 to Okla. State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Elijah Elliott, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points. Another player making a difference was Kennard Davis, who scored 16 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Dak. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 88-80 victory over Santa Clara. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bison were down by 19 with 3:55 left in the first half.

N. Dak. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jacari White, who earned 19 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance gave White a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacksen Moni, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Santa Clara only posted 11.

S. Illinois now has a losing record at 1-2. As for N. Dak. State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-2.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: S. Illinois just can't miss this season, having drained 47.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've made 48.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

S. Illinois beat N. Dak. State 76-63 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does S. Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Dak. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

S. Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.