Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Bethesda 0-3, Sacramento State 2-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will be home for the holidays to greet the Bethesda Flames at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Hornets Nest. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Sacramento State and nine for Bethesda dating back to last season.

The experts predicted a close game on Monday and a win for Sacramento State, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Tritons, falling 83-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Sacramento State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Bethesda found out the hard way last Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 126-76 bruising that the Gauchos dished out last Saturday.

The Hornets have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season. As for the Flames, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Everything came up roses for Sacramento State against Bethesda in their previous meeting back in November of 2020 as the team secured a 101-57 victory. With Sacramento State ahead 54-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Sacramento State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.