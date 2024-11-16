Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: CSNorthridge 2-1, Sacramento State 1-2

Sacramento State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the CSNorthridge Matadors at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. The Hornets might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

Sacramento State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC San Diego. The Hornets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge humbled Nobel with a 98-50 smackdown. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-27.

CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Sacramento State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for CSNorthridge, their win ended a four-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Sacramento State just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacramento State took their victory against CSNorthridge in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 by a conclusive 88-68. Will Sacramento State repeat their success, or does CSNorthridge have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

CSNorthridge is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Matadors, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Sacramento State has won both of the games they've played against CSNorthridge in the last 7 years.