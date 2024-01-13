Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Idaho State 6-10, Sacramento State 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Hornets Nest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Sacramento State has not done well against Weber State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Hornets narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Wildcats 71-69.

Even though Idaho State has not done well against Portland State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Bengals walked away with a 69-63 victory over the Vikings. The win made it back-to-back wins for Idaho State.

The Hornets' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Bengals, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, Idaho State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 4-10, while Idaho State is 3-10.

Odds

Sacramento State is a slight 2-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.