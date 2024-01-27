Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Montana 13-7, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the Sacramento State Hornets are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at The Nest. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Montana unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Vikings, falling 72-46. Montana found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. Sacramento State has not had much luck with Montana State recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Grizzlies' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for the Hornets, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Montana haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Sacramento State, though, as they've been averaging 14.9 turnovers per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Sacramento State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Montana skirted past Sacramento State 74-72 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.