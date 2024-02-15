Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: N. Arizona 11-14, Sacramento State 6-19

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Sacramento State is heading back home. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Nest. Sacramento State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 53 points in their last four games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

Last Saturday, the Hornets came up short against the Wildcats and fell 58-53.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Sacramento State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 76-71 on Saturday. The win was just what N. Arizona needed coming off of a 94-66 defeat in their prior contest.

The Hornets' defeat was their ninth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-19. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.0 points per game. As for the Lumberjacks, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-14.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Lumberjacks will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played N. Arizona.

Odds

Sacramento State is a 3-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

N. Arizona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.