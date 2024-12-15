Halftime Report

UC Davis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but UC Davis leads 35-32 over Sacramento State.

UC Davis came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: UC Davis 5-4, Sacramento State 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Aggies will stroll into this one as the favorite.

If Sacramento State heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when UC Davis took over last week. UC Davis came out on top against UCSB by a score of 71-60 on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Aggies have won by exactly 11 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Neb.-Omaha. The Hornets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UC Davis now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

UC Davis came up short against Sacramento State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-63. Can UC Davis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC Davis.