Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Idaho State 9-18; Sacramento State 12-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Idaho State Bengals will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Hornets Nest. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Sacramento State lost a heartbreaker to the Weber State Wildcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for the Hornets as they fell 52-49 to Weber State. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sacramento State had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Idaho State came up short against the Portland State Vikings on Thursday, falling 79-70.

Sacramento State was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 65-61 to the Bengals. Maybe Sacramento State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacramento State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Idaho State.