Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Sacramento State
Current Records: Idaho State 9-18; Sacramento State 12-15
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Idaho State Bengals will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Hornets Nest. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Sacramento State lost a heartbreaker to the Weber State Wildcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for the Hornets as they fell 52-49 to Weber State. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sacramento State had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Idaho State came up short against the Portland State Vikings on Thursday, falling 79-70.
Sacramento State was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 65-61 to the Bengals. Maybe Sacramento State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacramento State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho State 65 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Feb 19, 2022 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Idaho State 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Sacramento State 61 vs. Idaho State 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 17, 2021 - Idaho State 57 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento State 63 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacramento State 68 vs. Idaho State 49
- Jan 31, 2019 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Idaho State 58
- Jan 12, 2019 - Idaho State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 15, 2018 - Idaho State 67 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Idaho State 71 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 07, 2017 - Sacramento State 91 vs. Idaho State 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - Sacramento State 75 vs. Idaho State 63
- Feb 13, 2016 - Idaho State 66 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento State 82 vs. Idaho State 71