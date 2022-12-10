Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Long Beach State 4-4; Sacramento State 4-5

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at The Hornets Nest. Sacramento State will be strutting in after a win while the Beach will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Long Beach State came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday, falling 88-78.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Sacramento State sidestepped the Denver Pioneers for an 87-85 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Long Beach State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Long Beach State, who are 3-4 against the spread.

Long Beach State's loss took them down to 4-4 while Sacramento State's win pulled them up to 4-5. A win for the Beach would reverse both their bad luck and Sacramento State's good luck. We'll see if Long Beach State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Hornets keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beach are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.