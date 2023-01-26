Who's Playing

Montana @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Montana 9-11; Sacramento State 11-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Sacramento State Hornets are heading back home. The Hornets and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Hornets Nest. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 65-58 on the road and Sacramento State taking the second 72-71.

It was close but no cigar for Sacramento State as they fell 50-48 to the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Montana was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 67-64 to the Montana State Bobcats.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Hornets at 11-9 and the Grizzlies at a reciprocal 9-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento State is stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. Montanas have had an even harder time: they are second worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento State.