Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Northern Arizona 5-13; Sacramento State 10-7

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 9 of 2020. Sacramento State and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Hornets Nest. The Hornets are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Sacramento State beat the Northern Colorado Bears 72-64 on Thursday.

Northern Arizona lost a heartbreaker to the Portland State Vikings when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Northern Arizona was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 75-74 to Portland State.

Sacramento State's victory brought them up to 10-7 while Northern Arizona's loss pulled them down to 5-13. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Arizona have won six out of their last 11 games against Sacramento State.