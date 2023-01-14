Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Sacramento State
Current Records: Northern Arizona 5-13; Sacramento State 10-7
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 9 of 2020. Sacramento State and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Hornets Nest. The Hornets are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Sacramento State beat the Northern Colorado Bears 72-64 on Thursday.
Northern Arizona lost a heartbreaker to the Portland State Vikings when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Northern Arizona was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 75-74 to Portland State.
Sacramento State's victory brought them up to 10-7 while Northern Arizona's loss pulled them down to 5-13. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Arizona have won six out of their last 11 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Northern Arizona 62 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Northern Arizona 70 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Jan 27, 2020 - Northern Arizona 69 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Jan 09, 2020 - Sacramento State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 57
- Mar 13, 2019 - Sacramento State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Jan 17, 2019 - Sacramento State 66 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Northern Arizona 58 vs. Sacramento State 53
- Feb 23, 2017 - Northern Arizona 73 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Sacramento State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 51