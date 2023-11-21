Halftime Report

Only one more quarter stands between Sacred Heart and the win they were favored to collect coming into this morning. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Binghamton 48-31.

Sacred Heart have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Binghamton 3-2, Sacred Heart 3-2

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Binghamton waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They blew past the Red Foxes 82-59. The oddsmakers were on Binghamton's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers strolled past the Greyhounds with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 66-51.

The Bearcats now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Pioneers, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacred Heart struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a 3.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Binghamton has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Sacred Heart.