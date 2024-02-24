Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: CCSU 16-10, Sacred Heart 14-14

What to Know

CCSU is 1-9 against the Pioneers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at William Pitt Center - West Gym. CCSU pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Pioneers.

Last Thursday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Blue Devils made off with a 73-72 win over the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 99-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Blue Devils have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they pushed their record up to 14-14 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Sacred Heart, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given CCSU's sizable advantage in that area, the Pioneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Sacred Heart is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting CCSU against the spread as while they're 15-8-1 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against the Pioneers in their most recent matchups.

Sacred Heart is a slight 1.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Sacred Heart has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.