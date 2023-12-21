Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-7, Sacred Heart 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will head out on the road to face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Dartmouth is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, the Big Green humbled the Terriers with a 77-48 smackdown. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Dartmouth has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 93-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Great Danes. That's two games in a row now that Sacred Heart has lost by exactly 14 points.

Even though they lost, Sacred Heart were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Big Green's victory bumped their record up to 4-7. As for the Pioneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-9.

Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacred Heart in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, winning 82-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dartmouth since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Sacred Heart and Dartmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.