Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-7, Sacred Heart 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will head out on the road to face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Dartmouth is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, the Big Green humbled the Terriers with a 77-48 smackdown. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Dartmouth has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 93-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Great Danes. That's two games in a row now that Sacred Heart has lost by exactly 14 points.

Even though they lost, Sacred Heart were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Big Green's victory bumped their record up to 4-7. As for the Pioneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-9.

Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacred Heart in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, winning 82-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dartmouth since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Sacred Heart and Dartmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Dec 10, 2018 - Dartmouth 82 vs. Sacred Heart 73
  • Dec 05, 2017 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. Dartmouth 73