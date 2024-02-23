Halftime Report

Sacred Heart and the Knights have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sacred Heart has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Knights 48-35.

Sacred Heart came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: FDU 13-14, Sacred Heart 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FDU only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 19-point they dealt the Red Flash on Saturday. Everything went the Knights' way against the Red Flash as the Knights made off with a 93-74 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FDU.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's game on Saturday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 63-53 victory over the Seahawks.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Pioneers, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-14.

FDU will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: FDU is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

FDU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pioneers in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 93-91. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a 4.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FDU.