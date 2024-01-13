Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: LIU 3-11, Sacred Heart 7-10

What to Know

Sacred Heart and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, Sacred Heart's good fortune finally ran out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Warriors. Sacred Heart has not had much luck with Merrimack recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact LIU proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-68 win over the Skyhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for LIU.

The Pioneers bumped their record down to 7-10 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for the Sharks, their win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-11.

Going forward, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Sacred Heart's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs LIU over their last nine matchups.

Sacred Heart came up short against LIU in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 74-70. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a big 8-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Sacred Heart and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.