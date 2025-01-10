Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Merrimack 6-8, Sacred Heart 6-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Pioneers fans going to Friday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a MAAC battle at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Sacred Heart's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Canisius on Sunday. Sacred Heart greeted the New Year with with a 99-82 victory over Canisius. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Pioneers.

Sacred Heart smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Merrimack rang in the new year with a 67-54 win over Fairfield on Friday.

Sacred Heart's victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Merrimack, their win bumped their record up to an identical 6-8.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Merrimack is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Sacred Heart didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Merrimack in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with an 89-85 victory. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or does Merrimack have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.