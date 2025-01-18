Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Saint Peter's 6-8, Sacred Heart 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.01

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Coming off a loss in a game the Peacocks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Saint Peter's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 122, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 56-51 to Marist on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. The matchup between them and Siena wasn't particularly close, with Sacred Heart falling 93-75.

Saint Peter's has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for Sacred Heart, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Saint Peter's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacred Heart struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Saint Peter's beat Sacred Heart 70-61 in their previous meeting back in November of 2017. Does Saint Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Sacred Heart turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Saint Peter's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.