Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Saint Peter's 6-8, Sacred Heart 6-11

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

After two games on the road, Sacred Heart is heading back home. They and the Saint Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

On Thursday, Sacred Heart ended up a good deal behind Siena and lost 93-75.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Peter's on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 56-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist.

Sacred Heart has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for Saint Peter's, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sacred Heart has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Sacred Heart came up short against Saint Peter's in their previous meeting back in November of 2017, falling 70-61. Will Sacred Heart have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Saint Peter's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.