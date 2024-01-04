Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 78-76 margin from Sacred Heart's win over St. Francis in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2023. Sacred Heart has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 45-26.

Sacred Heart came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: St. Francis 5-8, Sacred Heart 6-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The St. Francis Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. St. Francis pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8-point favorite Pioneers.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Red Flash capped 2023 with a 78-76 win over the Fighting Camels.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 92-63 victory over the Mavericks at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Sacred Heart.

The Red Flash's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-8. As for the Pioneers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-9.

St. Francis skirted past Sacred Heart 78-76 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Francis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a big 8-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.