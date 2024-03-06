Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Wagner 13-15, Sacred Heart 16-15

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

The Wagner Seahawks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William Pitt Center - West Gym in a Northeast postseason contest. Wagner's defense has only allowed 63 points per game this season, so Sacred Heart's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread may have favored Wagner last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 57-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Wagner has suffered since January 4th.

Even though they lost, Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FDU only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Even though Sacred Heart has not done well against Merrimack recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pioneers secured a 89-85 W over the Warriors. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Seahawks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Wagner came up short against Sacred Heart in their previous matchup back in February, falling 63-53. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wagner.