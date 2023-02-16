Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 15-12; Sacred Heart 13-14
What to Know
A Northeast battle is on tap between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
Sacred Heart was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 78-76 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Fairleigh Dickinson as they fell 77-73 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
Odds
The Pioneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacred Heart have won ten out of their last 15 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Sacred Heart 92 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 85
- Feb 12, 2022 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Sacred Heart 70 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Feb 25, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. Sacred Heart 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Feb 21, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Feb 07, 2019 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 63
- Feb 08, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 77 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 31, 2017 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Sacred Heart 91 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 81
- Feb 02, 2017 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - Sacred Heart 91 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 80 vs. Sacred Heart 68