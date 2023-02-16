Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 15-12; Sacred Heart 13-14

What to Know

A Northeast battle is on tap between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Sacred Heart was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 78-76 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Fairleigh Dickinson as they fell 77-73 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart have won ten out of their last 15 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.