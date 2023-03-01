Who's Playing
Wagner @ Sacred Heart
Regular Season Records: Wagner 15-12; Sacred Heart 15-16
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at William Pitt Center - West Gym in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney.
The Seahawks bagged a 68-58 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Sacred Heart sidestepped the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils for a 69-67 win.
Wagner came up short against the Pioneers when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 65-56. Can Wagner avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wagner have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacred Heart.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Sacred Heart 65 vs. Wagner 56
- Jan 22, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Sacred Heart 86 vs. Wagner 85
- Dec 21, 2020 - Wagner 74 vs. Sacred Heart 46
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacred Heart 81 vs. Wagner 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Sacred Heart 62 vs. Wagner 38
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wagner 99 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wagner 69 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wagner 67 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Jan 07, 2017 - Wagner 75 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Jan 24, 2016 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Wagner 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 59