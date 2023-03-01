Who's Playing

Wagner @ Sacred Heart

Regular Season Records: Wagner 15-12; Sacred Heart 15-16

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at William Pitt Center - West Gym in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney.

The Seahawks bagged a 68-58 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Sacred Heart sidestepped the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils for a 69-67 win.

Wagner came up short against the Pioneers when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 65-56. Can Wagner avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacred Heart.