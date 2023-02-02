Who's Playing

Wagner @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: Wagner 11-8; Sacred Heart 11-13

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seahawks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Wagner will be hoping to build upon the 68-58 win they picked up against Sacred Heart when they previously played in January.

The point spread favored Wagner last Thursday, but luck did not. They came up short against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers, falling 65-56. One thing holding Wagner back was the mediocre play of guard DeLonnie Hunt, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 82-81 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. If the Pioneers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Seahawks' guard Brandon Brown, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and guard Rahmir Moore, who had 18 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won nine out of their last 13 games against Sacred Heart.