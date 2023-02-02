Who's Playing
Wagner @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: Wagner 11-8; Sacred Heart 11-13
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seahawks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Wagner will be hoping to build upon the 68-58 win they picked up against Sacred Heart when they previously played in January.
The point spread favored Wagner last Thursday, but luck did not. They came up short against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers, falling 65-56. One thing holding Wagner back was the mediocre play of guard DeLonnie Hunt, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 82-81 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. If the Pioneers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Seahawks' guard Brandon Brown, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and guard Rahmir Moore, who had 18 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wagner have won nine out of their last 13 games against Sacred Heart.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Sacred Heart 86 vs. Wagner 85
- Dec 21, 2020 - Wagner 74 vs. Sacred Heart 46
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacred Heart 81 vs. Wagner 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Sacred Heart 62 vs. Wagner 38
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wagner 99 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wagner 69 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wagner 67 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Jan 07, 2017 - Wagner 75 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Jan 24, 2016 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. Wagner 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wagner 76 vs. Sacred Heart 59