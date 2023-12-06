Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: American 4-5, Saint Joseph's 6-2

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The American Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. American is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored American on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Red Flash by a score of 75-73.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's entered their tilt with Temple with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hawks walked away with a 74-65 victory over the Owls on Saturday.

Rasheer Fleming was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. Another player making a difference was Lynn Greer III, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. American hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.