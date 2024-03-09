Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Davidson 15-15, Saint Joseph's 18-12

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Wildcats came up short against the Ramblers and fell 69-59.

The losing side was boosted by Connor Kochera, who scored 22 points along with two steals. Grant Huffman was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Hawks also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Spiders by a score of 73-66.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Xzayvier Brown, who scored 21 points along with four steals. Another player making a difference was Rasheer Fleming, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Hawks, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-12.

Davidson is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Davidson won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by Saint Joseph's 76-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Davidson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a 4.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.