Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Dayton 18-3, Saint Joseph's 15-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Dayton has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hagan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Flyers beat the Bonnies 76-71.

DaRon Holmes II was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 34 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Enoch Cheeks was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, even though La Salle scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Saint Joseph's still came out on top. The Hawks took their matchup against the Explorers 88-82. Saint Joseph's was down 64-52 with 11:45 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy six-point win.

Saint Joseph's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rasheer Fleming, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Fleming continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Erik Reynolds II, who scored 21 points.

The Flyers' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Hawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've nailed 37.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Dayton is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a slight 2-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.