Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Joseph's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Delaware State 33-20.

If Saint Joseph's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Delaware State will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Delaware State 7-6, Saint Joseph's 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Joseph's. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Delaware State Hornets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Delaware State better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Saint Joseph's really get things going. Saint Joseph's blew past Va. Tech 82-62 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hawks.

Saint Joseph's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Erik Reynolds II, who had 25 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Derek Simpson, who had 18 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware State came tearing into last Friday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of an 83-80 victory from a begrudging Hornets squad.

Even though they won, Delaware State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Saint Joseph's has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Delaware State, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Saint Joseph's has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Delaware State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2. Given Saint Joseph's sizable advantage in that area, Delaware State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 20.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

