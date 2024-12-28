Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Delaware State 7-6, Saint Joseph's 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Delaware State Hornets will round out the year against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Hagan Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Delaware State better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Saint Joseph's really get things going. Saint Joseph's put the hurt on Va. Tech with a sharp 82-62 victory on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hawks.

Saint Joseph's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Erik Reynolds II, who earned 25 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Derek Simpson, who posted 18 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They skirted past the Hornets 83-80.

Even though they won, Delaware State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Saint Joseph's is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Delaware State, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Saint Joseph's has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Delaware State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2. Given Saint Joseph's sizable advantage in that area, Delaware State will need to find a way to close that gap.