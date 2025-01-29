Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Duquesne 9-11, Saint Joseph's 12-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Joseph's is heading back home. They and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hagan Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Saint Joseph's came up short against Dayton and fell 77-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Erik Reynolds II, who had 21 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who earned 18 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duquesne last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Fordham by a score of 65-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Dukes have suffered since January 20, 2024.

Duquesne struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Saint Joseph's loss dropped their record down to 12-8. As for Duquesne, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 9-11.

Going forward, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Duquesne.

Saint Joseph's came up short against Duquesne in their previous matchup on January 8th, falling 85-81. Will Saint Joseph's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 9-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Duquesne has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.