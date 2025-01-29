Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Duquesne 9-11, Saint Joseph's 12-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Joseph's is heading back home. They and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hagan Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Saint Joseph's came up short against Dayton and fell 77-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Erik Reynolds II, who had 21 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who earned 18 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duquesne on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Fordham by a score of 65-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Dukes have suffered since January 20, 2024.

Duquesne struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Saint Joseph's loss dropped their record down to 12-8. As for Duquesne, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 9-11.

Saint Joseph's came up short against Duquesne when the teams last played on January 8th, falling 85-81. Will Saint Joseph's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Duquesne has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.