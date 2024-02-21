Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: George Wash. 14-11, Saint Joseph's 16-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Joseph's is heading back home. They and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hagan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Saint Joseph's found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 66-56 to the Dukes.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Lynn Greer III, who scored 11 points. He didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against the Billikens last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Brown, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, George Wash.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They lost to the Spiders at home by a decisive 90-74 margin.

Like George Wash., they lost despite seeing results from several players. Maximus Edwards led the charge by scoring 19 points. James Bishop IV was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

The Hawks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-10 record this season. As for the Colonials, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 14-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Joseph's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played George Wash.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 11.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..