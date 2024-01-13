Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 10-6, Saint Joseph's 10-5

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Saint Joseph's is heading back home. The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Saint Joseph's pushed their score all the way to 85 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Billikens by a score of 88-85. Saint Joseph's has not had much luck with Saint Louis recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Erik Reynolds II, who scored 27 points. Another player making a difference was Lynn Greer III, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, Saint Joseph's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. lost a heartbreaker to Richmond when they met back in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. The Ramblers fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 58-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Loyola Chi. has scored all season.

Loyola Chi.'s defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayden Dawson, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, and Miles Rubin who scored eight points along with seven rebounds. Dawson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Hawks bumped their record down to 10-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Ramblers, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Joseph's was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Chi. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 72-67. Does Saint Joseph's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola Chi. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Saint Joseph's has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Loyola Chi..